By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 17:33

Russia's FSB reportedly catch Japanese diplomat "red-handed" gathering secret information. Image: SGr/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports on Monday, September 26, Russia’s FSB detained a Japanese diplomat after catching him “red-handed” gathering secret information on Russia.

Following the detainment of the Japanese diplomat, Russian-owned state media company RIA reported on Monday, September 26, that the FSB had “caught the consul-general of the Japanese consulate red-handed gathering secret information.”

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Primorsky Krai has foiled the espionage activities of the Japanese Consul General in Vladivostok, Motoki Tatsunori,” the FSB’s Central Security Service reportedly told the news outlet.

“As a result of the investigative measures, the Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving limited dissemination information for a monetary reward on topical aspects of Russia’s cooperation with an Asia-Pacific country and the impact of Western sanctions policy on the economic situation in Primorsky Territory,” the report said.

“The consul has been declared persona non grata in connection with his activities and a protest has been made to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels.”

Earlier, the FSB was forced to deny that a checkpoint was set up at the Georgia border to catch Russians skipping mobilisation.

On Monday, September 26, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Russian military personnel had been deployed to the Verkhniy Lars border crossing on the border with Georgia in case of a border breach.

“An APC is moving there, but it is not moved there to set up a checkpoint. Roughly speaking, it is a reserve just in case the reservists want to break through the checkpoint and leave the country without any border formalities,” the FSB said while stressing that the military has moved there “for this purpose only.”

