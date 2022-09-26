By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 14:29

Gatwick Airport expands US connections with tickets now on sale to New York. Image: Gatwick Airport

Passengers travelling to the USA from Gatwick Airport can now book flights to New York JFK with Delta Air Lines after the operator announced it would be returning to the London airport from next April.

Delta will be operating a daily service out of New York on Monday, April 10 2023, with the first return flight departing from London Gatwick the following day, on its Boeing 767-300 widebody aircraft.

Delta last operated from Gatwick in 2012, flying to Atlanta, Georgia and has a rich history with Gatwick, the first destination of its inaugural transatlantic flights back in 1978, Gatwick Airport confirmed on Monday, September 26.

JFK is Delta’s primary transatlantic gateway hub, providing passengers with the opportunity not only to explore the dynamic, vibrant city of New York, but also for onwards travel to many transcontinental destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

The new service will also enhance connectivity and encourage tourism and trade, in line with VINCI Airports’ aim for a positive impact through air mobility.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, of Gatwick Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Delta Air Lines back to Gatwick. It means that we will expand furthermore our connectivity to the US. This trust from such a network carrier as Delta underlines the competitiveness and the operational capabilities of Gatwick.”

“Delta is a huge name in the transatlantic market and being able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to travel with them between Gatwick and New York City is fantastic, providing not only wider choice, but further competition.”

The CEO added: “It also demonstrates the strong pull of Gatwick as an airport for big name, long-haul airlines.”

