German police arrest two over serious stabbing of British man at Oktoberfest

By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 19:55

Image of German police officers. Credit: Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil/Shutterstock.com

Two arrests have been made by German police in connection with the stabbing incident at the Oktoberfest that left a British man undergoing emergency surgery.

German police arrested two 18-year-old men in Munich today, Monday, September 26, in connection with a stabbing incident that critically injured a 35-year-old British man on the first Oktoberfest weekend.

Initial reports suggest that the police are convinced that the Briton wanted to buy drugs from the two men on September 17 after his visit to the Oktoberfest in the Schwabing district of Munich. According to a police spokesman, the Brit was not a random victim.

At the planned meeting, one of the two 18-year-old suspects is said to have seriously injured the British man with a stab to his upper body. After robbing their victim of several hundred euros, the perpetrators fled. Their victim subsequently had to undergo emergency surgery.

In the meantime, the press office of the police headquarters could not say whether the British man had been discharged from the hospital. It is also still unclear how the murder commission got on the trail of the suspects from Munich.

However, the evidence was apparently so clear that the public prosecutor’s office was able to obtain two arrest warrants from the district court, and the men were arrested this morning. Five residential properties were also reportedly searched. It is not known whether further evidence could be secured. However, the search for the murder weapon used continues.

An 18-year-old from Munich is now being investigated for attempted murder. According to the murder-squad commissioner, he is said to have been the one who carried out the stabbing. The investigators have accused the other 18-year-old of aggravated robbery. Both young men are already known to the police because of previous crimes, as reported by br.de.

