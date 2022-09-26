By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 11:47

Giorgia Meloni on course to become Italy's first female prime minister. Image: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

THE head of the Brothers of Italy political party, Giorgia Meloni, looks set to become Italy’s first female prime minister, as reported on Monday, September 26.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Italy’s centre-right bloc, is looking likely to win the elections which means that she would become the country’s first female prime minister, according to the exit polls.

Meloni’s political path began when she was a teenager, joining the youth wing of the far-right Italian Social Movement – National Right at age 15.

Giorgia Meloni, who at the age of 19 praised Benito Mussolini for being “a good politician” because “everything he did, he did for Italy”, leads the Brothers of Italy political party, which has a majority in the Italian Chamber and the Senate.

Meloni is said to oppose abortion and euthanasia and is said to be against partnerships, marriages, and parenting by same-sex couples.

She famously claimed that nuclear families are exclusively headed by male-female pairs.

She is believed to be a supporter of NATO.

Italy 🇮🇹 Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Watch this. It’s pretty hard to disagree with her words here. We are not numbers. We are all individuals. pic.twitter.com/potah7Y90e — James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 26, 2022

On July 21, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy dissolved the Italian parliament following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The President of Italy did not set a date for a new election, but he stated that due to Italy’s Constitution, it must be held within the next 70 days.

The lack of support for Draghi also led Mattarella to decide on early elections, as he said there was no possibility of forming another government with a lawmaker majority.

