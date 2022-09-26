Guardamar residents warned on dangers of addiction at special conference

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 16:54
Healthcare professionals and university professors spoke on drug addiction
Guardamar held a special conference to raise awareness against addiction on 23rd of September. The session was held by the Community Unit for the Prevention of Addictive Behaviours in the auditorium of Guardamar Music School.
The conference was well-attended by members of the local community, healthcare and educational professionals and a local university. The free session was aimed at preventing addiction in vulnerable groups of society, such as young people and older, retired people.
Speakers gave talks on recognising the signs of addiction, strategies to prevent addictions developing further and discussed a variety of addictions. The session covered addictions to illegal drugs as well as prescription medicine, particularly benzodiazepines. Speakers also talked about changing attitudes towards drugs and addictions in the last 50 years.
Event organisers described the event as successful and “very productive” in educating the community about the dangers of addiction and the strains it can cause for the healthcare system.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.