James Earl Jones retires from Star Wars Darth Vader role

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 September 2022 • 13:58
Darth Vader - Image Stefano Buttafoco / Shutterstock.com
In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday, September 24, Supervising Editor Matthew Wood said the 91-year-old was looking to wind down his role playing the baddie.
Wood said that Jones’ voice had been remastered from the original Star Wars films and had been used in the recent Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Jones is said to have agreed for Disney and Lucas Film to use artificial intelligence and archival recordings to recreate his voice.
Jones, who Wood described as “a benevolent godfather,” has had his voice recreated by a cloning company in Ukraine called Respeecher. The company previously worked with Lucasfilm to create the voice of a young Luke Skywalker.
Despite the difficulties that have come with the Russian invasion, Wood said that the team’s attitude was: “Let’s work, let’s work in the face of this adversity, and let’s persevere.”
Jones voiced the original Darth Vader back in the mid-seventies for the original three movies, becoming somewhat of a legend for his role in playing the character. Although he voiced the character, a different actor always played the actual part among them the now departed David Prowse.
Jones, who reprised the role for later instalments of the franchise, earned himself a whole new generation of fans. They will be excited to hear that despite the news James Earl Jones retires from the Star Wars Darth Vader role, that his voice will continue to be heard in new instalments of the popular movie and TV series.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.