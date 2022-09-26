Litecoin, Stellar and Dogeliens: Three Best Cryptocurrencies for king-sized gains

By EWN • 26 September 2022 • 12:53

The cryptocurrency industry is expanding, with new currencies being introduced daily. Due to their potential to produce a sizable amount of incentives and earnings, the debut of some new meme currencies over the past few months has piqued the interest of many prospective buyers. One of the recently invented canine currencies that are gaining interest quickly is Dogeliens (DOGET).

Customers benefit from specific knowledge, especially those new to the world of cryptocurrencies.

In this article, you will learn about Dogelien (DOGET), Stellar (XLM), and Litecoin (LTC) and their investment potential.

INTRODUCTION – Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens’ (DOGET) objective is to become a member of the dog token family and the ‘pup-pet’ master. Building a helpful community focused on others is the goal, and we want it to develop to its full potential. Therefore, the Dogeliens universe will be open to everyone.

For Dogelien(DOGET) holders to choose the charity that would get weekly donations and platform upgrades, a democratic voting system will be introduced alongside a charity wallet.

Since many years ago, Dogeliens (DOGET) have been working hard developing their enormous community values in preparation for their impending PUP invasion, which will take over the Metaverse.

How To Bark (Buy) Dogeliens (DOGET)

Step One: Make a wallet.

The most popular BSC wallets on the market now are MetaMask and TrustWallet.

Step Two: Fund the wallet

You can either purchase BSC (BSC) through MetaMask or TrustWallet, or you can transfer BSC(BSC) from another wallet to your address in MetaMusk or Trust Wallet (e.g., Binance).

Step Three: Team PancakeSwap

Check out Pancakeswap.finance

To buy Dogeliens(DOGET) on PancakeSwap, go to the homepage of Dogeliens(DOGET) and click the button that says “Buy your pup on PancakeSwap.” This will initiate the creation of the dApp Exchange known as “PancakeSwap.” DOGET will be loaded into PancakeSwap once you click the “import” button in the popup window.

Step Four: Trade BSC For Dogeliens(DOGET).

After selecting “import,” click the “Connect Wallet” button and proceed through the instructions using your chosen wallets. In the final step, you will need to enter the entire quantity of BSC that you wish to swap, set the slippage to 8%, and then click the “Swap” button. Confirm the swap, then HODL till the price hits outer space!

Stellar (XLM) – Effective Cross-Border Coin

Stellar (XLM), an open-source network, was created to facilitate the international exchange of fiat money and cryptocurrencies. Its seamless blockchain technology seeks to make international payments more accessible, faster, and less expensive.

Because Stellar is an open network, developers can construct financial products like mobile wallets, applications for processing payments, and lending systems.

Litecoin (LTC) – Top Altcoin to purchase

Litecoin was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, to facilitate quicker and less expensive blockchain-based transactions. It was initially designed to alleviate the developer’s worries that Bitcoin was becoming too centrally controlled and to make it harder for large-scale mining companies to gain the upper hand in mining.

Litecoin has evolved into a mineable coin and a peer-to-peer payment system.

Each of these cryptocurrencies has the potential to bring in huge profits. Which one will you choose?

