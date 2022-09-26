By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 14:18

London's mayor introduces free travel for lowest paid transport workers. Image: Dafinca/Shutterstock.com

In light of the cost of living crisis, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced that he has asked Transport for London (TFL) to extend free travel on the capital’s public transport for the lowest paid contract workers.

This will mean that free travel will be introduced for around 5,000 transport workers, who were not previously eligible for free travel, according to Sadiq Khan.

Free travel on TFL services is already given to staff employed directly by TFL, and Oyster cards are also issued to bus drivers and operators of other TFL services as part of their benefits package.

The benefit of free travel on TFL’s network to the lowest paid workers, who aren’t employed by TFL, will be introduced for eligible staff of suppliers to TFL by April 2023.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s transport workers, who did so much for us during the pandemic, continue to play an essential and much-valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operating.”

“I’m deeply concerned about the fact the spiralling cost of living is hitting those on lower incomes the hardest. That’s why I’m taking unprecedented action to support London’s lowest paid transport workers by removing the cost of using public transport.”

“I will continue to do everything I can to help Londoners with spiralling costs, including providing targeted support directly to those on lower incomes, and preventing financial inequalities from widening further so we can continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.