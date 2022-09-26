Los Alcázares council deals with flooding aftermath following heavy rainfall

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 16:02

Council workers remove mud after storms in Los Alcázares

Los Alcázares Town Council is responding to a red weather warning which left the town vulnerable to flooding. In just a few hours, 130 litres of rainfall was recorded in Los Alcázares on Sunday 25th of September.

The regional weather agency issued a red warning for rainfall and an amber warning for storms in the Cartagena and Mazarrón regions. Shortly after heavy, intense rainfall damaged infrastructure in Los Alcázares. Fortunately, no serious incidents were reported as a result of the rainfall, though police were deployed to help some drivers caught out by flooding.

However, council workers are responding to the aftermath of heavy rainfall which left blockages in pipes and drainage systems. Council workers removed mud from drains on Monday morning to prevent problems during the week. Only one local school, Bienvenido Conejero, had to cancel some classes on Monday due to floodwater.

The council used flood defences after receiving the weather warning which limited flood damage. The Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, praised current flood defences but said this was a “good time to ask responsible organisations to ensure defences are in good condition”.