MetaCryp aims to take over the Metaverse: How does it compare to Decentraland?

By EWN • 26 September 2022 • 12:53

The crypto market comprises multiple sectors, from NFTs, DeFi, and meme coins to the Metaverse. Generally, these different sectors target different audiences. For example, gaming enthusiasts tend to lean towards the Metaverse as it is an enjoyable experience for them. Many even believe that the Metaverse could eventually take over a large portion of crypto as this sector grows. There are already some established and successful gaming cryptocurrencies, such as Decentraland (MANA), but could new project MetaCryp (MTCR) take over the Metaverse?

What is the Metaverse?

Metaverse is the technology behind a virtual universe where users can game, trade, and purchase cryptocurrencies and objects. The Metaverse is a virtual reality that focuses on gaming and digital currencies.

The Metaverse sector of the market has been developing for many years, and there are some big crypto projects that are known to have the best Metaverse. One of the most popular Metaverse crypto projects is Decentraland.

Decentraland defines itself as a virtual reality platform using two tokens: MANA and LAND. Although, the primary token is MANA, as this token is needed to acquire LAND tokens which are used to purchase ‘land’ in the Metaverse. Perfect for gamers, users can purchase plots of land which can be built upon and monetised. Furthermore, users can purchase avatars, names, and more. Users can also create art pieces, own NFTs, and participate in the Decentraland DAO. This means that the community influences the development vector of the project.

As one of the biggest Metaverse projects within the crypto market, Decentraland is a leader within this sector and is only expected to expand further. At the time of writing, Decentraland is ranked 40th by market capitalisation, which is predicted to only rise over the upcoming years.

MetaCryp will revolutionise the Metaverse

MetaCryp is a new project to enter the market and is currently in presale. This means that it has not officially launched yet however, a limited number of MTCR tokens are available to purchase for low fees. This is so MetaCryp can build a community before its official launch.

Similarly, to Decentraland, MetaCryp aims to tackle the gaming and Metaverse sector of the crypto market but with further developed features to appeal to this audience. For example, MetaCryp is heavily focused on its community and allows its MTCR token holders to submit proposals and vote changes to have a say in the future development of MetaCryp. Whilst this is similar to Decentraland, MetaCryp values its users’ experiences more than any potential earnings. Whilst many gamers will be earning significant returns through MetaCryp, many will be playing for the enjoyment and social community aspect, which MetaCryp acknowledges, hence a good user experience is vital to the platform.

With this market sector continuing to grow and develop, it seems like MetaCryp has the potential to become a market leader, similar to Decentraland. Whilst it is best to conduct thorough research before making any purchases, it is best to do so while MetaCryp is in presale so you can reap bigger rewards in the future.

Sponsored