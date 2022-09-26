Orihuela gets hiking and biking with a programme of active tours

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 14:57

Organisers launch the active scheme last week

A brand new sports initiative has launched in Orihuela to get locals active. ‘Orihuela en Marcha’ is a council scheme promoting the benefits of healthy lifestyles in the town through guided tours.

‘Orihuela en Marcha’ was launched on 22nd of September by local Minister for Sport, Patricia Menárguez in collaboration with the president of a local triathlon club, Paco Ruiz. They explained that the scheme aims to bring families together through exercise and healthy lifestyles. Menáguez said the council “encourages locals to make use of trails and infrastructure to learn about their heritage and discover more about their local cuisine”.

The scheme will offer five free routes for families or friends to hike or bike in the local area. The tours will take users to areas of local cultural and historical interest on a variety of trails. There are different levels of difficulty available, including paths that are accessible for wheelchair users and prams. Users can take in incredible views while soaking in the local heritage.

Tours will take place on weekends until December, with different themes each week. Registration opens two weeks before at: www.pasicoapasico.com