Pets thanksgiving service in Costa Blanca’s Campoverde

By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 18:55
Pets thanksgiving service in Campoverde. Image: FamVeld/Shutterstock.com
In honour, Campoverde Church in the Community will be holding a ‘Service of Thanksgiving for our Pets’ on Sunday, September 2, at 6:00.PM in the Church Garden.
All pets are welcome provided they are on a lead or in a suitable container.
However, if you are unable to bring your pet, you are invited to bring a photograph to put up on our board.
For more information visit the Facebook page: facebook.com/churchinthecommunitycampoverde
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
