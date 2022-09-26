Pets thanksgiving service in Costa Blanca’s Campoverde

By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 18:55

Pets thanksgiving service in Campoverde. Image: FamVeld/Shutterstock.com

October 4 is the day commemorating St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.



In honour, Campoverde Church in the Community will be holding a ‘Service of Thanksgiving for our Pets’ on Sunday, September 2, at 6:00.PM in the Church Garden.

All pets are welcome provided they are on a lead or in a suitable container.

However, if you are unable to bring your pet, you are invited to bring a photograph to put up on our board.

For more information visit the Facebook page: facebook.com/churchinthecommunitycampoverde

