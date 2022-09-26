PP leader Feijoo asks Government to lower VAT on basic foods

By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 17:17

The leader of the PP, Alberto Nunez Feijoo. Image: GraphicPhotoArt/Shutterstock.com

The leader of the PP dodged Meloni’s victory in Italy during his speech before the party’s leadership and instead concentrated on VAT reduction.

The leader of the PP party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, asked the Government on Monday, September 26, for a new VAT reduction for basic foods in the shopping basket, according to La Informacion.

This would affect meat, fish, oils, water, dry pasta and preserves. The proposal implies going from 10 per cent to 4 per cent and gives continuity to the other tax reductions that have been proposed over the months for example electricity and gas.

Feijoo met the executive committee of the PP at the headquarters of Genoa in full Italian electoral hangover on which he avoided commenting.

The Galician leader did not make a single mention of the victory of Giorgia Meloni’s far-right and focused his speech on the tax proposal and criticism of the Pedro Sanchez government.

Feijoo confirmed that: “We could be legitimately tempted not to distract the enemy when he is wrong. Many have told me to shut up and let them act.”

“Neither is Sanchez my enemy nor am I going to wait quietly for Spain to wear itself out.”

Feijoo added: “We are here to serve our country, and Sanchez’s wear and tear are really felt by the Spanish so we are going to continue making proposals.”

