By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 13:53

Route 10 Pool winter league. Image: Rawit.wsm/Shutterstock.com

On September 15, a new season began with all to play for including the Dragonstack Challenge cup.

A record sixteen teams have signed up to the league this year with games being played through until May 2023.

With 124 players of Men and Women of all ages signed up to play, the teams are from bars all located in Alfaz and Albir local area. It promises to be a fantastic season this year with all the teams keen to win the top prize.

Last year’s winners the Irish Tavern are looking to retain the cup for another year but this year we have some very good teams all vying to win the trophy.

The teams are made up of many nationalities Spanish, English, Dutch and others. The rules are now available in Spanish and English. If you are interested in joining our league some teams are still looking to sign additional players.

On Saturday, October 1, a Summer league presentation evening is taking place at Bar El Paso in Alfaz which this year was won by Almafra B. Congratulations to the team and all the players.

Route 10 is still actively looking for a league sponsor if you are a local business and may be interested in doing this please contact Route 10 on their website: https://route10pool.com/contact-us

