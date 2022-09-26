By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 11:19

Russian man reportedly set himself on fire to avoid being mobilised. Image: ya62ru/Telegram

VIDEO footage showing the aftermath of a Russian man who reportedly set himself on fire to avoid being mobilised has been shared online on Monday, September 26.

According to local reports, a Russian man in Ryazan set himself on fire at the bus station as he was about to be mobilised to go to war in Ukraine.

He reportedly shouted: “I don’t want to go to war.”

In the video, you can see the man being led out of a building wrapped in a blue sheet, under which he is naked.

He is led out by masked and gloved doctors and is trailed by members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), who were recently dubbed “ill-prepared” for intense fighting in Ukraine.

Information has just appeared that a man in Ryazan set himself on fire at the bus station. He shouted: I don't want to go to war. pic.twitter.com/4I8Fr9XkX9 — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) September 26, 2022

As noted by Andrew Roth, Moscow correspondent for the Guardia, “a Russian man lit himself on fire at a bus station in Ryazan while yelling he didn’t want to take part in the Ukraine war.”

He added: “The same morning, a military commandant overseeing the draft in a Siberian town was shot.”

“Tensions are high in Russia over mobilisation.”

The incident Roth noted was the one involving Aleksandr Eliseev, the Russian commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, who was shot at a military enlistment office on Monday, September 26.

“In Ust-Ilimsk, #Irkutsk region, a shooting in a military registration and enlistment office took place. Preliminarily, the head of the draft board was wounded. The shooter has already been detained,” according to reports.

“The man who shot at the head of the draft board of the military enlistment office in #UstIlimsk was detained. He turned out to be 25-year-old local resident Ruslan Zinin.”

