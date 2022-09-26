By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 14:17

Russia's Government promises to provide all necessary help following school shooting in Izhevsk Credit: AntonSAN/Shutterstock.com

The Government of Russia has promised to provide all the necessary help and assistance following the school shooting that took place in Izhevsk on Monday, September 26.

Russia’s Government issued a statement following the school shooting in Izhevsk that read:

“The government will provide all necessary help and assistance in connection with the tragedy at a school in Izhevsk. Mikhail Mishustin has instructed Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to take personal control of the matter.”

“Mikhail Mishustin offered his condolences in connection with tragic event in Izhevsk school No 88. The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the injured.”

“The tragedy in Izhevsk has affected many families, who have lost their relatives and loved ones. I am deeply shocked and grieved by what happened,” Mikhail Mishustin said in an official telegram.

‘The tragedy happened in the morning of September 26. A man broke into school No. 88 and opened fire. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and 23 injured.”

“On the President’s instructions Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko flew to Izhevsk. Aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with teams of doctors were also sent to Udmurtia.”

The school shooting at school number 88 on Pushkinskaya street, Izhevsk, Russia was reported on Monday, September 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.