Russia's referendums to ensure security and stop "endless arbitrariness" claims Chechen leader Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Ramzan Kadyrov Russia’s Chechen leader has expressed his views on Russia’s referendum providing an end to “endless arbitrariness”, as reported on Monday, September 26.

Russia’s Chechen leader made his claim on Russia’s referendums on his official telegram channel, stating:

“For the residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, becoming part of Russia is a long-awaited event.”

“This is the only sure way to ensure security in the liberated territories from endless arbitrariness.”

“The local population is gladly giving their votes for a happy and peaceful future in the referendums taking place today. The Chechen security forces are busy providing security for the polling stations.”

“The residents are happy to share their impressions. Inna Gulyaeva is one such brave woman. Despite numerous nationalist threats, she, like thousands of her compatriots, went to the polling station and did not hesitate to cast her vote for accession to Russia.”

“Her courage and steadfastness are nothing short of admirable.”

“The woman is convinced that the referendum is a bright ray of hope that will lead to the long-awaited peace.”

“She is undoubtedly right. It will. And our fighters will do their best to ensure that this ray does not go out. I am grateful to the people of Donbas and liberated territories of Ukraine for the warm words addressed to us, for their strong determination, unity and fortitude!”

The news follows reports of Ramzan Kadyrov Russia’s Chechen leader expressing his views on the New World Order being an unavoidable consequence if the Ukraine war is not carried out, as reported on Monday, September 26.

