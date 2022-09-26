Santa Pola council puts budget excess to use with school improvements

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 15:40

Funding left over from the EDIFICANT programme will now be used for maintenance and improvement works in Santa Pola’s schools, the council announced on 26th of September.

Local councillor for Santa Pola, Trini Ortiz, said that work will be carried out in accordance with school’s needs. Ortiz explained “The council ended up with €122,000 left over from the EDIFICANT plan because some jobs ended up costing less than we had expected, so now that money can go towards further improvements”.

Col·legi Verge de Loreto had almost €12,000 left over, which will now be used to fix the sports hall roof. €16,000 left over at CEIP José Garnero will be used to repair doors and windows. CEIP Vicenta Ruso had €9500 left over which will be used to repair walls. The Col·legi Cervantes had the biggest budget surplus of nearly €73,000 which will now be used to renovate the school’s air conditioning, new doors, replacement of fences and a new water tank.

All of the projects have been approved by the council who Ortiz insisted will work around school hours to avoid disruption to learning.