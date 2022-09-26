Germany’s fully vaccinated and boosted Olaf Scholz tests positive for Covid

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 12:06

Germany's Olaf Scholz joins Spain's Pedro Sanchez as latest fully vaccinated and boosted public figure to test positive for Covid. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz becomes that lastest fully vaccinated and boosted public figure to have tested positive for Covid following the same announcement from Spain’s Pedro Sanchez and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

On Monday, September 26, Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that Olaf Scholz had tested positive for Covid.

According to Hebestreit, Germany’s chancellor had mild cold symptoms and immediately went into isolation in his flat in the Federal Chancellery.

“This week’s public appointments are cancelled; the Chancellor intends to attend internal appointments as well as the scheduled meeting with the Minister-Presidents of the Länder virtually,” the statement continued.

Scholz had returned from a two-day trip to the Gulf States on Sunday. Before the trip, he had taken a PCR test, which was negative. On Sunday, he tested negative a second time, as reported by WELT citing government sources.

The news of Scholz’s positive tests comes 24 hours after the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid.

“This morning I tested positive for #COVID19. I won’t be able to be with @salvadorilla and all the @socialistes_cat comrades in Gavà today. Happy #FestaDeLaRosa,” he tweeted.

“I will continue working, taking extreme precautions.”

He added: “We also postponed my meeting with the entire team of professionals and researchers at the Pascual Maragall Foundation. Thank you for your work in the field of Alzheimer’s disease. See you soon, @fpmaragall.”

Aplazamos también mi encuentro con todo el equipo de profesionales e investigadores de la Fundación Pascual Maragall. Gracias por vuestra labor en el ámbito del alzhéimer. Nos veremos pronto, @fpmaragall. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 25, 2022

Prior to Sanchez’s announcement Albert Bourla, the CEO of vaccine developer Pfizer, announced that he had tested positive for Covid again.

“I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free,” he tweeted.

He added: “I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August.

“While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.”

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

As noted, Bourla tested positive for Covid back in August.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid,” the 60-year-old billionaire wrote on Monday, August 15.

He added: “We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world.

“Paxlovid is not approved, but is authorised for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12+, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. See safety info: COVID19oralRx.com.”

Interestingly, a study in Israel shows that Pfizer’s covid-19 pill Paxlovid appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.

The Paxlovid study, which was published on Wednesday, August 24, involved 109,000 patients in Israel and appears to show that younger adults who take the pill gain little or no benefit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.