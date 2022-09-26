By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 19:02

Sing for Joy in San Javier. Image: Sing for Joy Choir.

The Joy Gospel Choir entertained a full house at The Hub in San Javier on Friday, September 23



A fantastic time was had by all with a repertoire of African-themed classics combined with gospel-flavoured songs.

Also on hand offering bargains galore were local charities MABS and Cruz Azul as well as a Ya Visto fashion selection.

The event was hosted by Salt Church Mar Menor who meet every Sunday at The Hub at 10:45.AM

For more information contact: Andy Neale: (+34) 622 416 793

Facebook: @saltchurchmarmenor

