By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 19:02
Sing for Joy in San Javier. Image: Sing for Joy Choir.
A fantastic time was had by all with a repertoire of African-themed classics combined with gospel-flavoured songs.
Also on hand offering bargains galore were local charities MABS and Cruz Azul as well as a Ya Visto fashion selection.
The event was hosted by Salt Church Mar Menor who meet every Sunday at The Hub at 10:45.AM
For more information contact: Andy Neale: (+34) 622 416 793
Facebook: @saltchurchmarmenor
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.