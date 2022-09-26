By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 14:04

Six choirs in the same line up "Choral Overload". Image: Choral Overload

If you are not sure which choir concert to go and see here is the perfect event for you.

With six choirs appearing in the same line-up it truly is a “Choral Overload” at the Theatre of Lady Elizabeth School, Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell, on Saturday 8th October.

The six choirs are the founding members of a new association that are looking to create a more cooperative environment between the performing arts groups in the area and what better way than with a concert allowing them to show their talents.

The choirs will perform music ranging from 16th Century polyphonic music to arrangements of modern-day classics. They include two Spanish choirs from Alicante, Coro de Camera Contrapunctum and 152.8 Chamber Choir, and four majority British choirs, Caprice Ladies Choir, The English Choir, The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir and The Montgo Chorale.

The organiser of the event and musical director of some of the groups, John Oliver Edwards, said, “I am very excited about this event and the start of our association. I hope that many other groups are encouraged to join the association following the concert. We are very lucky to have Aileen Lightfoot and Ana Maria Gomez Perez both directing groups and the expert skills of Kirsty Glen on the keyboard.”

The Concert takes place in the Theatre of Lady Elizabeth School, Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell, on October 8, at 7.30.PM. Tickets priced at €10 are available from costablancamusicgroups.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.