By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 17:50

Spain wants to win the race for "digital nomads". Image: Sharomka/Shutterstock.com

Spain plans a “digital nomad” visa program to attract foreign telecommuters which will include tax breaks.



The pandemic has pushed remote work to levels we have never seen in the world of work so Spain is developing a work and residence permit that will allow people to work remotely for foreign companies and settle in Spain without needing a regular work visa.

Framed in the “Startup Law” the draft is awaiting approval by Parliament. These new visas will be offered to people who obtain at least 80 per cent of their income from foreign companies, according to Magnet.

As it has not yet been approved, details remain to be defined, but it is expected to be valid for one year and renewable for up to five years in some cases.

Remote work opened up a range of possibilities for workers when it came to choosing where to settle, now untied from office chains.

These teleworkers can live anywhere thanks to the Internet, but they have to face many requirements in order to normalize their situation.

The news comes just days after Alicante announced that it would like to be Spain’s capital for teleworkers and digital nomads as the city is in preparations to launch a digital marketing campaign to capture the attention of potential workers.

Alicante’s Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, explained that “the maturity and experience of the city of Alicante as a tourist destination have been essential in making us a very attractive city for teleworkers and digital nomads.”

“The Alicante City& Beach Tourist Board has been working in this market niche for some time to attract this growing demand of people who want to take advantage of a city like ours.”

Mari Carmen added: “Alicante offers connectivity, climate, comfort, safety and, of course, our University.”

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board website now has a specific section that brings together content of interest for people who value the option of teleworking from Alicante. It includes information on the twenty coworking spaces and flexible offices that exist in the city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.