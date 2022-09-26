By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 16:57

Spain's vaccination of the fourth dose against Covid-19 begins. Image: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock.com.

The Elderly in nursing homes and citizens over 79 years of age will be the first to receive the vaccination.

Spain will begin to administer the fourth covid-19 vaccine (second booster dose) on Monday, September 26, according to La Informacion.

The elderly in residences will receive first, some 390,000 throughout the country, as well as people over 79 years of age (2.9M) cited by health centres.

Several of the 17 Spanish autonomous regions will coincide this campaign with that of the flu vaccine.

As a novelty, the bivariate vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are released, which protect against omicron, but also against the initial forms of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, these vaccines are more precise and offer broader protection. The side effects are similar to the previous ones.

The authorities recommend that those under 60 years of age who have not completed the initial guideline also be vaccinated.

They also recommend the population between 60 and 79 years of age and those under this age range with health risk, personnel of the centres, services and establishments health, emergency in contact with patients and workers of residences for the elderly or care for the disabled.

At the moment, this booster dose is not recommended for the healthy population under 60.

