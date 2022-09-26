By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 11:17

Spanish National Police hosts "New Technologies for Safe Gambling" conference Credit: Policia Nacional

The Spanish National Police Complex in Canillas (Madrid) is hosting the 5th Conference promoted by the International Alliance for Responsible Gambling, under the title New Technologies for Safe Gambling, as reported on Monday, September 26.

The Spanish National Police’s gambling event, which brings together the main players in the gambling and sports sector and representatives of all the regional police forces, has the support of the Gambling Control Service of the Directorate General of the Police and the special collaboration of LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs through the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) and the Government of the Autonomous City of Ceuta.

In an innovative hybrid format in the Assembly Hall of the Spanish National Police Complex in Madrid, the 5th Conference of the International Responsible Gambling Alliance will analyse in three round tables how the technologies that have favoured the global development of gambling and sports betting can be used to facilitate the implementation of control systems and measures that allow gambling to be practised under the full conditions of security and traceability that define Responsible Gambling.

The aim is to highlight the joint work carried out by the International Responsible Gambling Alliance with the National Police, regional police forces and gambling operators in Spain, which is having wide repercussions in other countries.

Together with the National Police and the Ertzaintza, Interpol, Europol and the Brazilian Ministry of Justice will also present their experiences.

