By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 16:19

The gathering of hundreds of Nigels. Image: MichaelJay/Shutterstock.com

A pub landlord is trying to stop the name Nigel from becoming extinct.

Landlord, Nigel, who runs the Fleece Inn, in Bretforton, Worcester, came up with the idea after the name became officially extinct according to birth records in 2016 and 2020.

In 2019 landlord Nigel broke the world record for the largest gathering of Nigels after 432 turned up. In an attempt to break his own record on Saturday, September 24, landlord Nigel held the event and 372 Nigels turned up, according to the Mirror.

Travelling from all over the world pub landlord Nigel plans to host the event again in 2025. He said: “It was absolutely brilliant. We had a fantastic time.”

“Tradition is something you do twice, that’s the rule, and we shall do it again. I think we’re encouraged enough to say every two to three years, we’ll do it again, definitely.

The landlord added: “We had people from all over coming to the event. Our friend from Texas – Texas Nigel – came for the second time, only to be joined by another Texas Nigel.”

“One Nigel came from the Isle of Wight so we had to give him an award for the longest travelled Nigel in the UK.”

“People who came this time heard about us three years ago and put it in their diaries.”

“We were running shuttle buses from our local town and hotels so that all the Nigels who had travelled were able to get here and perhaps enjoy a beer or two and not have to drive home.”

“We had a 14-week-old puppy called Nigel as well which was nice but he didn’t say very much!”

“We are uniting Nigels from all across the world, and we would like to reach out to and invite all Nigels – and all non-Nigels – to come along and join us next time in 2025.”

