Torrevieja’s Church of England collects food for Reach Out at Harvest Festival

By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 13:17

Harvest Festival in Torrevieja. Image: Mohd Rodi/Shutterstock.com

The Chaplaincy of Saints Peter and Paul in Torrevieja is organising a food collection for Reach Out as part of its Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 2.

There is a Mass at Calle Granados, La Siesta, at 11:30.AM at which people are invited to bring tinned and packet, non-perishable, food items.

Father Richard Seabrook, the local English-speaking priest, said: “Harvest Festival is a lovely celebration in the life of the Church when we give thanks to God for all the good gifts around us, sent from heaven above, as the favourite harvest hymn proclaims. It is a much-loved service of thanksgiving to God.”

“However,” Father Seabrook continued, “we are acutely aware of the great need in our area of people who struggle to buy food to feed themselves and their families. That’s why we have a food collection, to look beyond ourselves and respond to the needs around us.”

Reach Out (Extiende la Mano) in Torrevieja helps the homeless and needy and the Church has had a long link with the organisation through Liz Shouksmith, one of the Church Council members and Vice-President of Reach Out.

The Church extends a warm welcome to all who would like to share in this year’s Harvest Festival.

For more information contact Father Richard A. Seabrook by email: [email protected] or by telephone (+34) 693 932 438.

