By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 15:41

Trafico add 50 new examiners in 28 provincial headquarters. Image: Alberto Zornetta/Shutterstock.com

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has added 50 new examiners to its staff throughout Spain.

24 of whom begin their duties on Monday, September 26, having previously completed the mandatory qualification course, while the rest will start in a few weeks.

These officials, in charge of assessing applicants trying to obtain their driving licences, will carry out their tasks in 28 provincial traffic headquarters, the DGT said in a statement, according to 20 Minutos.

Madrid and Barcelona will each have five new examiners; Granada, three; and Tarragona, Girona, Seville, Malaga, Caceres, Valencia, Alicante, San Sebastián, Bilbao, Santander, Zaragoza and Pamplona will have two new additions.

The headquarters in Zamora, Albacete, Toledo, Ibiza, Mahón, Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Cordoba, Castellón, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lleida, Oviedo and Vitoria will have a new examiner.

The Under-Secretary of State for Home Affairs, Isabel Goicoechea, has signed the resolution appointing the 50 new vacancy-based interim examiners to reinforce the existing staff.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.