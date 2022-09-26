By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 15:15
UK £145 (€163) average rise to monthly essential costs since 2022 began. Image: SB Arts Media/Shutterstock.com
In early September, KPMG surveyed 3000 UK consumers of varying household incomes, finding that essential household costs (food, energy, fuel, mortgage or rent) have risen by an average of £145.50 (€163.36) per month compared to when 2022 began.
The survey findings showed that the highest average monthly cost increase was amongst consumers aged 35-44, who reported paying £194.40 (€218.26) more a month than in January KPMG confirmed on Monday, September 26.
To manage those rising costs, consumers told KPMG how they are adapting with:
When asked about their ability to still make non-essential purchases:
Reacting to the findings, Linda Ellett, UK Head of Consumer Markets, Retail and Leisure, said: “Three thousand consumers told us, on average, that rising essential costs have left them £145 (€163) worse off a month compared to the start of the year.”
“Of course, some households are already paying more than this average, and all households still have October’s energy price rise to manage.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
