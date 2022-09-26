By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 14:43

UK Ambassador gives statement on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan border conflict Credit: Borka Kiss/Shutterstock.com

UK Ambassador Deirdre Brown issued a statement on the Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan border conflict to the OSCE, as reported on Monday, September 26.

UK Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown spoke on the Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan border conflict stating:

“The United Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the victims and their families following the border clashes that took place between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, beginning on 14 September.”

“We welcome the ceasefire reached between the two countries and urge both sides to pursue a diplomatic solution to this conflict, which is in both parties’ interests.”

“The United Kingdom remains committed to supporting the OSCE in its efforts to help facilitate a peaceful and lasting resolution.”

The news comes after reports that the military of Tajikistan allegedly seized an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan, as reported on Friday, September 16.

On the same day the Kyrgyzstan parliament reportedly held an emergency session after fighting with Tajikistan continued, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The conflict began with reports of an exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border was reported by The Information and Communications Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The department reported that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, an incident involving the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

While on duty in the area of Bulak Bashy, Batken District, Batken Province, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee border guard detected a border guard of the Tajik State National Security Committee, which, in violation of earlier agreements between the parties, took up combat positions in the unmarked section of the state border.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.