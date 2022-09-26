Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog airport taken out of operation by Russian missile strike

BREAKING: Putin has given Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden Close
By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 22:18

Image of Ukraine's Krivoy Rog airport. Credit: Google maps - Aleksandr Bobkov

A Russian missile strike has destroyed the operational infrastructure of Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog International Airport.

 

As reported by a Ukrainian official, a Russian X-59 missile strike this evening, Monday, September 26, destroyed the operational infrastructure of Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog International Airport. The facility is located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The attack was announced by Valentin Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA. He reported it on his Telegram channel. “The Russians hit the airport. Its infrastructure is destroyed. Further use of the airfield and equipment is not possible. People were not injured during the strike”, he posted.

Meanwhile, a large drone attack has been reported tonight in the Ukrainian cities of Chornomorsk and Odesa. Various posts on social media described ‘swarms’ of drones filling the skies. Unverified reports last night, Sunday, 25, claimed that Ukrainian forces had taken out the base in the Kherson region that was being used by the Russians to launch these drone attacks.

According to Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia now fires fewer expensive missiles as in some cases it can now replace them with cheaper Iranian drones. The defence forces are said to be shooting down the drones but it is inevitable that some will find their way through and hit their intended targets.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

