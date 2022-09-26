By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 19:05

NASA cancels the Artemis I space mission and rolls the rocket back into its hanger

NASA has cancelled the launch of the Artemis I space mission and will roll the rocket back into its hangar.

UPDATE: Monday, September 26 at 7:01pm

NASA mission control has reported today, Monday, September 26, to cancel the launch of its Artemis Moon rocket. They announced that it will be rolled away from the launch pad and placed back in the Kennedy Space Centre Vehicle Assembly Building. The next attempt will probably not take place until November.

Due to weather predictions related to Hurricane Ian, @NASA teams will roll the #Artemis I @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy. First motion is targeted for 11 pm ET tonight: https://t.co/Bx7oanmpa4 pic.twitter.com/wwPds84R36 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 26, 2022

Florida is currently under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches from the Caribbean. The launch site’s west-coast location in Titusville could face the brunt of Ian’s power as it hits landfall later this week.

Saturday, September 3 at 6:22pm

The United States space agency, NASA, announced this afternoon, Saturday, September 3, the suspension of the launch of the unmanned Artemis I space mission to the Moon. This is due to a fuel leak they confirmed. It is the second time that the launch has been cancelled after the spaceflight encountered problems in an engine last Monday, August 29.

“The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. The teams have tried to solve a problem of a leak in the transfer of fuel to the rocket, but they have not succeeded”, NASA reported on its official Twitter account.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

This latest mission is comprised of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. NASA reported that the failure that prevented the launch of Artemis I last Monday was related to one of the four engines of the SLS core stage. Specifically, the number 3 engine was not able to reach the proper temperature required for takeoff.

During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket. Attempts to fix it so far have been unsuccessful. Stand by for updates. https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

Once the fault was fixed, the rocket was prepared for launch again today from platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Artemis I mission is intended to be the first step, even without a crew, for successive missions with the ultimate goal of returning astronauts to the surface of the Moon. NASA intends to make the long-term human presence in space possible for decades to come.

At a briefing on Tuesday, August 30, NASA said that Artemis I’s primary goals are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and to ensure safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first crewed flight on Artemis II.

After takeoff, the duration of the mission is set at between four and six weeks, with a journey of around 2.1 million kilometres. This will include several orbits of the Earth and the Moon in its mission.

