Vila Joiosa’s local cuisine goes down a treat at Alicante Gastronómica food festival

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 13:50

Representatives from La Vila Joiosa town council visit the town’s food stall at Alicante Gastronómica

Local specialities from La Vila Joiosa were showcased at Alicante Gastronómica food festival.

A variety of local produce and specialities from Vila Joiosa were on display at the Alicante Gastronómica food festival between the 23rd to 26th of September in Alicante. Vila Joiosa Town Council has long been committed to a ‘Gastronomic Tourism’ policy, putting the town’s unique cuisine and local produce including fish and chocolates on offer for tourists.

At the opening of Vila Joiosa’s stand for the fair, town mayor, Andreu Verdú, stated that food was a key tourist attraction for the town. He explained the importance of being represented at a large food fair and expressed pride in Vila Joiosa’s “high-quality cuisine and fantastic products”.

Events and activities at the town’s stall included ‘show cooking’ of local tapas by local restaurants, El Pòsit, Zerca, Restaurante Hogar del Pescador and Ca Marta, chocolate tasting by Chocolates Marcos Tonda and Chocolates Valor, wine tasting by Zerca Group, ice cream tasting by El Buen Gusto and a nougat workshop by Nougat Carremi.