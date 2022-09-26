By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 15:27

WATCH: Police detain mobilisation protesters in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russian Federation Credit: @nexta_tv

Police have reportedly detained mobilisation protesters in Makhachkala, Dagestan, which is a part of the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, September 26.

Footage of police detaining mobilisation protesters in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russian Federation, was shared on Twitter by Nexta news agency:

“#Dagestan. People once again gather on the square in #Makhachkala. Fight on the square in #Makhachkala.”

“Local police have already begun detaining people who came out to protest in #Makhachkala.”

Local police have already begun detaining people who came out to protest in #Makhachkala. pic.twitter.com/7iTM2H15Iu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia will call up 300,000 reservists during the partial mobilisation declared in Russia.

After the partial mobilisation was announced, flights leaving Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan for September 21 completely sold out, while the prices for the following dates rose sharply, according to ticket aggregators in the country.

Video footage of huge queues of Russians at the Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders with Russia, allegedly fleeing mobilisation began to circulate online, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

In addition, it was announced that Moscow police officers will reportedly guard the military enlistment officers during Russia’s mobilisation, following the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Friday, September 23.

