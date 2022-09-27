By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 14:24

Avian influenza prevention zone declared in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex Credit: TukkataMoji/Shutterstock.com

The avian influenza prevention zone will see bird keepers in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect flocks and mitigate the risk of further outbreaks, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

After avian influenza was detected in both poultry and wild birds across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex, the United Kingdom’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer has declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the region to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of disease occurring.

Bird keepers have been advised to consult the interactive map to check if they are impacted and should then read the AIPZ declaration which sets out the requirements in a regional AIPZ.

All bird keepers, including hobby and backyard poultry keepers and anyone who keeps chickens, ducks and geese as pets must take steps to limit the risk of the disease spreading to their animals.

Additionally, keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles will need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

There is also a mandatory requirement to keep records and to make them available on request.

The UK Health Security Agency continue to advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advice remains unchanged, that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with over 150 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

The introduction of this regional AIPZ comes after the disease was detected in kept birds at 10 premises in the affected regions since the beginning of September, as well as several reports in wild birds.

The United Kingdom’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Richard Irvine stated:

“Following an increased number of detections of avian influenza we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex.”

“This means that all bird keepers in the region must urgently take action now to both prevent disease getting in to flocks and it spreading any further.”

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce stricter biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.”

“It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious and devastating disease.”

