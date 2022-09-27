Barcelona’s programme “Park Guell and schools” to offer regular and guided visits

By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 18:11
Barcelona's programme "Park Guell and schools" offers regular and guided visits for pupils. Image: Barcelona City Council
Registration is now open on the official Park Guell website and visits can be made from October 3 and throughout the school year. All primary, secondary, high school and vocational training schools that can prove that their students are working on Gaudí’s work can take part.
Last year, more than 30,000 students took part in educational visits.
