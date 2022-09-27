By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 10:00

WATCH: Belarus' Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment praises Ukraine for missile support in latest combat action. Image: @belwarriors/Telegram

THE Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – praised Ukraine for missile support in their latest combat action.

The Kastus Kalinovsky regiment – who recently unveiled an L96A1 sniper rifle and warned Russian troops that ‘winter is coming!’ – thanked a Ukrainian helicopter for support in one of their latest combat actions in south Ukraine.

“Our soldiers interact with various ranks of the armed forces,” the group said on Telegram.

“A Ukrainian helicopter provided fire support and launched a missile attack on the enemy during a combat operation by soldiers of the Kalinovsky Regiment.”

They added: “Such interaction ensures more effective and successful performance of combat work.”

Back in June, it was revealed that nearly 1,500 soldiers from Belarus were fighting with Ukraine against Russia.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, confirmed that when Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine “many people in Belarus thought that Ukrainians needed help, so battalions were organised”.

On Thursday, June 2, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus captured three members of Putin’s army.

Video footage showed the regiment discussing how they surrounded a dugout housing Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and offered to save their lives in exchange for surrendering their weapons.

“Mazhara Nikolai Valerievich from the helicopter regiment, Vladimir Igorevich from the assault aviation regiment and Smirnov Dmitry Dmitrievich from the radio engineering regiment” were captured by the K. Kalinovsky Regiment.

