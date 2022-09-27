Boris Johnson takes his wife and kids for a dip in the sea in Bolonia, Tarifa

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 18:27

Image of the Rios hostel in Bolonia, Tarifa. Credit: Google maps - Liz Reyes

Beachgoers in Tarifa were stunned to see former PM Boris Johnson taking his wife and kids for a swim at the beach in Bolonia.

The last thing that bathers on the popular beach of Bolonia in Tarifa were expecting to spot last Sunday, September 25, was a former prime minister taking his family for a dip in the sea. But, they had a pleasant surprise when Boris Johnson turned up in his swimwear and T-shirt.

Since resigning as British PM, and being replaced at No10 Downing Street by Liz Truss as the leader of the Tory party, Boris seemed to have been keeping a low profile. Last Sunday though he parked his car in the parking area of the Rios hostel and headed for the nearby beach for a swim, accompanied by his wife carrie, and their kids.

Jose Antonio Rios, the owner of the Rios hostel, as well as his employees, were just as stunned earlier when they realised who had arrived in their car park. Instantly recognisable from his trademark dishevelled blond hair, one of the staff, Antonio Rocha, asked Mr Johnson for a photo, and he duly obliged, posing with his trainers in his hand and giving the ‘thumbs-up’ to the camera.

“He only took a quick swim and then left”, Rios explained to europasur.es. The former PM had his security team in tow but they remained discreetly in the background at all times he added. The Rios hostel is one of the most popular locations in the town of Bolonia, located right on the beautiful sandy beach.

