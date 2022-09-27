Boxers in Marbella get the go-ahead from local authorities

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 11:21

Local Minister for Sport endorsed a youth boxing night in Marbella

Marbella Town Council threw its support behind a local boxing night that was held on Saturday 24th of September.

The boxing night was held at Yuma Marbella nightclub and was an opportunity for local young boxers to showcase the results of their training.

Local Minister for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, expressed support for the evening, saying “boxing is increasingly popular here in Marbella, especially among young people, who we are keen to support”. He stated “Our objective is to continue hosting national and international boxing competitions like we have in the past, and put Marbella on the map within the discipline”.

Event organiser, José del Valle explained that the event was held to raise the profile of the boxing club and attract new people to the sport. Members of the boxing club currently train in an industrial estate in Marbella but want to expand their club.

Saturday night’s event saw eight young boxers take to the ring for four fights during the competition. The club hopes to continue hosting similar events in Marbella.