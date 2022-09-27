By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 16:11

BREAKING NEWS: Russian singer Boris Moiseev dies aged 68 Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Boris Mikhailovich Moiseev, an acclaimed Russian singer has died aged 68, as reported on Tuesday, September 27. The death of Russian singer Boris Moiseev was reported by his Art Director. Sergey Gorokh, his Art Director, discovered Moiseev’s body in his flat on Krasnoproletarskaya Street, Moscow, Russia, when he came to check on him. An ambulance was called and doctors confirmed the singer’s death. Moiseev had previously suffered various strokes. Born in 1954, in Belorussia, Soviet Union, Moiseev was an acclaimed Soviet singer, choreographer, dancer, writer, actor, head of dance group and author of popular shows in Russia. He was awarded the Merited Artist of Russia award in 2006. The news was quick to break on Twitter: “#Breaking ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Russian singer Boris Moiseev died at the age of 69. The pop performer, dancer, choreographer, film actor in 2006 received the title of Honoured Artist of Russia. Details of the farewell ceremony are not yet known.

UN #Russia #Russia #America"

⚡️ Russian singer Boris Moiseev died at the age of 68, his art director reported. pic.twitter.com/ScpOQcZyEQ — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 27, 2022

#Breaking ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Russian singer Boris Moiseev dies at the age of 69. The pop performer, dancer, choreographer, film actor in 2006 received the title of Honoured Artist of Russia. Details of the farewell ceremony are not yet known.

UN #Russia #Russia #America"

UN #Russia #Russia #America”

#Breaking ⚡️⚡️⚡️Fallece cantante ruso Boris Moiseev a la edad de 69 años. El intérprete de pop, bailarín, coreógrafo, actor de cine en 2006 recibió el título de Artista de Honor de Rusia. Aún se desconocen detalles de la ceremonia de despedida#ONU #Rusia #America pic.twitter.com/zKqVKMc0kq — Renemassmedia (@renemassmedia) September 27, 2022

The news follows the death of Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis in a car crash aged 56, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The news of Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis dying in a car crash was shared by Russian news agency Baza who stated:

“Actor and director Sergei Puskepalis died. He was involved in an accident in the Yaroslavl Region.”

“The accident took place in Rostov Region. According to preliminary data, a passenger and a driver of Ford Transit were killed in the accident.”

