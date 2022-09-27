By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 16:11
BREAKING NEWS: Russian singer Boris Moiseev dies aged 68
The death of Russian singer Boris Moiseev was reported by his Art Director.
Sergey Gorokh, his Art Director, discovered Moiseev’s body in his flat on Krasnoproletarskaya Street, Moscow, Russia, when he came to check on him. An ambulance was called and doctors confirmed the singer’s death.
Moiseev had previously suffered various strokes.
Born in 1954, in Belorussia, Soviet Union, Moiseev was an acclaimed Soviet singer, choreographer, dancer, writer, actor, head of dance group and author of popular shows in Russia.
The news follows the death of Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis in a car crash aged 56, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.
The news of Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis dying in a car crash was shared by Russian news agency Baza who stated:
“Actor and director Sergei Puskepalis died. He was involved in an accident in the Yaroslavl Region.”
“The accident took place in Rostov Region. According to preliminary data, a passenger and a driver of Ford Transit were killed in the accident.”
