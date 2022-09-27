By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 12:05

BREAKING: Spanish court orders music superstar Shakira to stand trial for tax fraud. Image: Shelly Wall/Shutterstock.com

A SPANISH court has ordered music superstar Shakira to stand trial for tax fraud, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Shakira’s dispute with the Spanish tax authorities continues after a Spanish court ordered that the singer stand trial over tax fraud. She will not be allowed to appeal this court order.

Shakira will face trial for six tax offences related to her alleged evasion of personal income tax and wealth tax between 2012 and 2014.

According to reports from Spain, the prosecution is asking for eight years and two months in prison and a fine of €23.8 million for the 45-year-old for six tax offences after the singer broke off negotiations to reach an agreement.

The former partner of Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué has already repaid the €14.5 million defrauded through various tax havens.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the singer avoided paying personal income tax and wealth tax between 2012 and 2014 despite knowing that she was obliged to pay tax in Spain, where she resides for more than half of the year in her house in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona).

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in 2012, 2013 and 2014 Shakira spent more than 183 days a year in Spain, making her a tax resident.

The only time she spent outside of Spain was to serve as a judge on the US show “The Voice” (61 days in 2012, 118 in 2013 and 117 in 2014).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.