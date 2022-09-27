By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 17:10

Coverage of the Advanced Life Support ambulance to be extended. Image: Elche Town Hall

Costa Blanca’s El Altet hospital is extending the coverage of the Advanced Life Support ambulance from 12 to 24 hours from October 3.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed: “The implementation of this service is a further step in improving health care in the city.”

Carlos believes that in recent years very important steps have been taken to improve public health and, in particular, he pointed out that “with the 24-hour emergency care of this advanced life support we are substantially improving medical emergency care.”

The Mayor thanked the Regional Minister of Health, Miguel Minguez, for his commitment to increasing the service from 12 to 24 hours, after expressing this need during his recent visit to the city.

The ambulance will continue to provide the same service as before in terms of incidents attended. In addition, it will be in operation during the day and at night throughout the year.

