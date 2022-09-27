By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 19:02

CSTO Collective Forces deploy to Kazakhstan to participate in joint exercises Credit: mil.ru

From 26 September to 13 October 2022, the “Interaction-2022” command-staff exercise with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, the “Search-2022” special exercise with reconnaissance forces and the “Echelon-2022” exercise with logistical support units of CSTO troops (Collective Forces) will be conducted in the territory of Kazakhstan, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

The CSTO Collective Forces deployment in Kazakhstan will see the active phase of the exercise conducted at the Matybulak training range from 3 to 7 October.

Practical actions of the CSTO troops will be carried out in difficult conditions and mountainous and desert terrain.

Military contingents of CSTO member states, task forces of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat, special forces formations from special units of internal affairs bodies (police), security agencies and special services, as well as authorized bodies for prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergencies, will participate in the exercise.

It is planned that the total number of participants in the exercise in Kazakhstan will be more than 6,500 people and more than 850 pieces of military and special equipment, including aircraft, helicopters and UAVs.

The news follows reports that Kazakhstan will reportedly extradite any Russian citizens declared wanted for evading mobilisation, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry had previously stated that about 98,000 Russians entered the country and an estimated 64,000 left.

