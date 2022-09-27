By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 17:34

Elche to celebrate Month of the Elderly throughout October. Image: Elche Town Hall

El Mes del Mayor (Month of the Elderly) is back with a wide range of activities for the municipality’s senior citizens of Elche.

On Saturday, October 1, at 10:00.AM the institutional act on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons will be held in the Plenary Hall of the City Council of Elche, where a manifesto will be read.

The most anticipated event will be the celebration of the Golden Jubilee’s ’50 Years Together’ on Saturday, October 15. This event will take place in the auditorium of the Congress Centre.

A total of 34 couples will commemorate five decades of marriage in a ceremony with their families and celebrate with dancing and a small gift from the Department.

To round off the Month of the Elderly, on Sunday, October 30, also in the Congress Centre, at 11:00.AM, the Gala Tribute to the Elderly will be hosted.

For more information on the many events that will take place, you can go in person to the offices of Senior Policy located in the Plaza Menendez Pelayo number 2.

Alternatively call (+34) 966 658 263 or email: [email protected]

