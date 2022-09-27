Foreign Property Owners Association meeting in Calpe

By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 14:13

President Carole Saunders with Canon Marcus. Image: David Stockton

At the last AFPO meeting retiring Costa Blanca Chaplaincy, Canon Marcus gave a very interesting talk on his life.



The non-profit-making association, AFPO, wish Canon Marcus all the best on his retirement.

The next General Meeting will be on November 3, at 10:30.AM in the Diamante Beach Hotel.

AFPO hope to have Jenny Godfrey give a talk on Calpe then and now.

For €15 a year, you and your family can join AFPO and access the following services: specialists who can resolve difficulties, assistance with frustrating problems that the lack of the Spanish language can bring and supply interpreters for health matters.

AFPO can also represent your views to local politicians and act as mediators in your disputes and keep you up-to-date with detailed information on local news.

To join you can join an AFPO public meeting. Or via our Post Box No. 103, at Total Postal, Calle Corbeta, Calpe, you can also pay your subscription immediately via PayPal.

For more information call, 639637520 or email [email protected]

