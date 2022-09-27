By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 18:29

Former Italian footballer Norberto Bianchi dies from cardiac arrest in football match Credit: Bplanet/Shutterstock.com

Former Italian footballer Norberto Bianchi died from cardiac arrest while playing a football match on Monday, September 26.

Former footballer Norberto Bianchi died from cardiac arrest in Sorso, Italy, in the Borgo degli Ulivi sports centre.

Bianchi was 65 years old, and was playing five-a-side football with friends when he suddenly collapsed to the ground at around 9.pm.

His colleagues immediately attempted to save him, with an ambulance rushing to the scene, but sadly all attempts to revive the footballer were unsuccessful.

Norberto Bianchi moved to Sassari from Tuscany in the mid-1970s. He played for Torres as a midfielder, then championships at Alghero, Calangianus and Castelsardo.

He later passed on his great passion for football to his son Daniele, a talented midfielder in Porto Torres and for many seasons in Latte Dolce, as reported by Unionesarda.it.

The news follows reports that Mariano Ondo, a 23-year-old footballer who plays for Rapido de Bouzas, a team that plays in the RFEF Third Division, died following a training session on Wednesday, September 14.

In addition, Djouby Laura, a 20-year-old footballer who played for USC Roura, died of a cardiac arrest he suffered during the club’s training session late on Thursday, August 11.

The striker was taking part in a training session at the Cimonard Urbain stadium when he went into cardiac arrest.

Prior to that, Fabricio Navarro, a young footballer from Argentinian club Atlético Tucumán, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, June 15.

On December 22, Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after he collapsed during the warm-up before his side’s Omantel League game following a heart attack.

Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma before he later died aged 23 after suffering a heart attack.

On Monday, January 3, 25-year-old Marcos Menaldo died after collapsing at the end of a training session for his club, Deportivo Marquense of Guatemala.

Another professional football player from Oman, Munther Al-Harassi, 30, who played for Al Rustaq FC, died following a heart attack in training on Saturday, January 22.

On February 2, 21-year-old Greek footballer Alexandros Lampis suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed 5 minutes into the game as his side Ilioupoli faced off against A.E. Ermoinida in the Gamma Ethniki league.

On Sunday, March 20, 22-year-old Michel Almanza collapsed on the pitch after he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game between the club Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Promising young footballer Debojyoti Ghosh died of a heart attack during a game on Saturday, March 19.

25-year-old Ghosh, who was seen as a promising central midfielder, was playing a tournament match between Nababdwip Sevak Samity and Krishnanagar Central at Dhubulia Belpukur Ground in West Bengal, India when he collapsed unconscious on the pitch after the ball struck his chest towards the end of the game.

