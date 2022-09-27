By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 15:23

How to keep the dreaded bunion pain at bay. Image: NHS

Bunions are bony lumps that form on the side of the feet.



Surgery is the only way to get rid of them, but there are things you can do to ease any pain they cause.

Symptoms of bunions include hard lumps on the sides of your feet, by your big toes, your big toe pointing towards your other toes and/or hard or swollen skin.

The bunion may look red or darker than the surrounding skin.

You may also have pain along the side or bottom of your feet. This is usually worse when wearing shoes and walking.

You cannot get rid of bunions or stop them from getting worse yourself, but there are things you can do to relieve any pain such as wearing wide shoes with a low heel and soft sole. Bunion pads which are soft pads you put in shoes to stop them rubbing on a bunion and are found in most pharmacies can also help.

An ice pack (or a bag of frozen peas wrapped in a tea towel) to the bunion for up to 5 minutes can help ease the pain.

The cause of bunions is unknown. It’s not clear if you can do anything to prevent them.

