Jeep automotive is the partner for 50th anniversary of Grand Pavois La Rochelle 2022

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 3:33

Image of the Jeep range of electric vehicles for 2022. Credit: Stellantis

From September 27 to October 2, Jeep automotive is the partner for the 50th anniversary of the Grand Pavois La Rochelle 2022.

As announced by Stellantis on Monday, September 26, the collaboration between Jeep ® and the Grand Pavois La Rochelle is an association that has lasted since 2016 and shows all its meaning, between two partners who have the same passion for adventure and escape.

From September 27 to October 2, Jeep ® and the Grand Pavois La Rochelle will be partners at the 50th anniversary of the International Boat Show.

The entire fully electrified Jeep range of Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler, will be present on the stands and at the edge of the pool within the Grand Pavois La Rochelle at Port des Minimes.

Jeep will offer visitors and connoisseurs of the world of boating the 4xe plug-in hybrid range composed of not only the Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler models but also the 48V e-hybrid versions of the Renegade and Compass, capable of driving a few kilometres without any CO2 emissions.

With the arrival of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models and then the 48V hybrid versions, the evolution of the Jeep ® brand accelerated. They used electrification to develop and produce the most efficient, fun, and advanced vehicles in the world.

Renegade and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids offer 2 combined powers depending on the choice of versions: 190 or 240 horsepower, while the e-Hybrid versions offer 130 horsepower in two-wheel drive only.

An icon of the brand, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid leads the brand’s electrification and transformation offensive with its combined power of 380 horsepower and the ability to operate off-road in silence.

The Jeep ® 4xe plug-in hybrid range of Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler, offers ranges in ‘all-electric’ mode ranging from 45 to 56km and average combined consumption (WLTP standards city cycle) from 1.8 to 4.1 l/100 km depending on the model and version.

By presenting its entire range in its most recent evolutions and its latest novelties, Jeep ® asserts with conviction and passion its legitimacy in the nautical world.

Precursor of the SUV and custodian of the 4×4 concept, Jeep ® intends to demonstrate to visitors to the Grand Pavois La Rochelle that the happiness of being at sea also begins on land and on the road, and that the brand is the ideal partner for boating enthusiasts.

Each Jeep ® offers – depending on the model – towing capabilities. All models also have different active safety systems including anti-louvoiement that provide efficiency and comfort in all situations. Whether you’re towing a sailboat, a motorboat, or even a jet ski, behind a Jeep ® , it will follow you everywhere.

