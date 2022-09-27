By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 11:50

Kazakhstan to extradite Russian citizens if declared wanted for evading mobilisation Credit: Wouter Roog/Shutterstock.com

Kazakhstan will reportedly extradite any Russian citizens declared wanted for evading mobilisation, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Kazakhstan’s plans to extradite Russian citizens wanted for evading mobilisation if they are declared wanted, was declared by Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry had previously stated that about 98,000 Russians entered the country and an estimated 64,000 left.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

In addition, thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

On Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

