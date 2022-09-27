Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health insists fourth Covid jab is not necessary

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 20:26
Image of Covid vaccine.
Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com
Antonio Zapatero, the Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the Community of Madrid, stated today, Tuesday, September 27, that “it will probably not be necessary” to administer the fourth Covid dose to the population. This second booster shot has already been given to residents of nursing homes.
Mr Zapatoro made this comment in a statement to Onda Madrid, pointing out that the region currently has “the lowest figures of the pandemic” in terms of hospital admissions and ICU capacity.
“The disease is not what it was two years ago. We have more immunity because we have already had the disease or because of vaccination. It causes serious disease in unvaccinated, elderly, or immunosuppressed people”, he continued.
“We must not lower our guard because the virus continues with us and he is going to stay. There will always be a group of the population that it will harm”, the deputy minister detailed.
He indicated that immunity is good and that, according to the latest survey carried out by the Community, 90 per cent of Madrid residents have built up cellular immunity against coronavirus, which prevents a serious condition, or death, and which, “lasts in time, years”.
“Is it necessary to vaccinate people under 60 years of age who do not have diseases that lower their defence system? The answer today is that it is probably not necessary”, he insisted.
On October 17, the flu vaccination campaign begins, and Zapatero warned that, although a moderate incidence is expected, there will be a higher incidence of cases compared to previous years.
“It is the first year that the flu is going to arrive in winter without us having the masks on. We have been practically two years without the flu. Nothing special has to happen, but it will have to be taken into account, especially in risk groups”, he explained, as reported by 20minutos.es.
