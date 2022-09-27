By Guest Writer • 27 September 2022 • 17:51

Meeting with King Felipe VI in Madrid Credit: Junta de Andalucia.

MALAGA will know shortly if it will host Expo 2027.

The Junta de Andalucia has endorsed the application from Malaga Capital to be chosen as the host city for the 2027 World Expo.

Senior members of the Junta accompanied Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre and President of the Provincial Council, José Francisco Salado to Madrid on September 26 to meet with King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares.

A delegation from the International Exhibitions Office (BIE) is currently evaluating the application received from Malaga alongside four other cities and will shortly make the decision as to who will host the event.

The Junta Minister of Economy, Finance and European Funds, Carolina España commented that “Malaga is the best place to hold Expo 2027” and highlighted some of its strengths, such as the fact that it receives 13 million visitors each year, so “it is a city prepared to welcome a wide volume of people for this event, since it has enough hotel rooms, services and infrastructure to absorb the influx of people for the event”.

With its international airport, strong rail and road network, numerous museums, concert halls and a dedication to sustainable growth as well as commitment to new technology, all parties believe that Malaga is the ideal candidate.

